Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 55,396 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 572,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 244,730 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $607,566.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

CUBI opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

