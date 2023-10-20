Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $250.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Danaher traded as low as $204.73 and last traded at $204.80, with a volume of 4346621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.94.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.60.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

