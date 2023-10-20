Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $142.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.73 and a 200-day moving average of $156.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.33 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,163,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,163,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,908 shares of company stock valued at $23,931,621 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.