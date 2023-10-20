David Stevenson Buys 1,614 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRIDGet Free Report) insider David Stevenson acquired 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,307.34 ($1,596.85).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 89.80 ($1.10) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.07. The firm has a market cap of £514.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,282.86 and a beta of 0.18. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 76.60 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 176 ($2.15).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

