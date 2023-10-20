Deluxe (DLX) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) is one of 2 public companies in the “Blankbooks, looseleaf binders, & bookbinding & related work” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Deluxe to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Deluxe has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deluxe’s peers have a beta of 1.70, indicating that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deluxe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe 2.37% 24.46% 4.97% Deluxe Competitors 0.46% 18.40% 4.26%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe $2.24 billion $65.39 million 14.79 Deluxe Competitors $2.09 billion $26.10 million -0.98

This table compares Deluxe and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Deluxe has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Deluxe is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Deluxe and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deluxe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deluxe Competitors 1 27 60 0 2.67

Deluxe currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.49%. As a group, “Blankbooks, looseleaf binders, & bookbinding & related work” companies have a potential upside of 39.30%. Given Deluxe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Deluxe is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Deluxe pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Deluxe pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Blankbooks, looseleaf binders, & bookbinding & related work” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.5% and pay out 164.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Deluxe is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Deluxe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of shares of all “Blankbooks, looseleaf binders, & bookbinding & related work” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Deluxe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “Blankbooks, looseleaf binders, & bookbinding & related work” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deluxe beats its peers on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services. It also offers business forms, accessories, advertising specialties, promotional apparel, and retail packaging services; and printed personal and business checks. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

