Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 101.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 34,049,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,955 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,770,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,318,000 after purchasing an additional 788,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.89 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.