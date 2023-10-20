Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $100.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Diodes news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58. Diodes has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. Diodes’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

