Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 0.2 %

DSGR stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. Distribution Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.45 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,178,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,066,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 67.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 66,360 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

