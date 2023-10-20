DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of DLHC opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $188.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.33. DLH has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. Equities research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLH Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 75.6% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 342,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,649 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DLH by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 515,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

