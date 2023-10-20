DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of DLHC opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $188.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.33. DLH has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. Equities research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
