Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $137.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.17.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $170.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $137.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.