Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.69.

Shares of D opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

