DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,169 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.28.
DraftKings Price Performance
DraftKings stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at DraftKings
In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 680,651 shares of company stock valued at $21,147,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
