Duality Advisers LP Acquires 38,966 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

DRH opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

