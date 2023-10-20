Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NARI opened at $56.00 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $83.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,006,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,424,650.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,410,976.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,006,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.