Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 14,323 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RARE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $216,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $963,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $963,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,133 shares of company stock worth $352,046. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Shares of RARE opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

