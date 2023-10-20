Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,495 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $93.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Leidos from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.