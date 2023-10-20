Duality Advisers LP Has $668,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $626,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,014.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,291.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.78 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,434.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.