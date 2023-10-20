Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 179.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 604.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 312,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $24,945,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.64.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.