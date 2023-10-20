Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $160.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.47 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

