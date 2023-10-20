Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 76.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.79.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

