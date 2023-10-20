EA Series Trust Purchases Shares of 41,403 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,403 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.53.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.35. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

