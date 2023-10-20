Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Position Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 67.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

