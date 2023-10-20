Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.03

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.03 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 69.20 ($0.85). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 68.80 ($0.84), with a volume of 633,577 shares traded.

Ediston Property Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 24.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Ediston Property Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is currently -4,545.45%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.