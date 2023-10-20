Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Raised to $587.00 at Morgan Stanley

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $585.00 to $587.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $568.62.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $463.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.76.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.