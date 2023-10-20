Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Stock Holdings Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $304,764,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $160,800,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $42,072,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $34,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $34,355,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

ELME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELME

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.