Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after buying an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,560,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,745,000 after buying an additional 94,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $14.02 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

