Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,774 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Enphase Energy worth $57,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,092 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $325,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $115.90 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.44 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.10.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

