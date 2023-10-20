Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $452.00 to $461.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Everest Group traded as high as $410.68 and last traded at $409.53, with a volume of 66006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $408.04.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $429.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $449.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.00.

Everest Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $15.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.10 by $4.11. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 51.11 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

