Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ EXAI opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market cap of $626.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. Exscientia has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.52.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 685.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,114,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Exscientia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,242,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 323,785 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Exscientia by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 231,209 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 859,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

