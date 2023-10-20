FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $600.53

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 600.53 ($7.34) and traded as low as GBX 413.50 ($5.05). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.25), with a volume of 151,654 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £464.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,194.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 529.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 600.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

In other news, insider Sheila Flavell acquired 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £997.74 ($1,218.69). In related news, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £997.74 ($1,218.69). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £497.28 ($607.40). 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

