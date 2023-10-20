Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,898,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,137 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,729,000 after buying an additional 1,273,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after buying an additional 367,417 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after buying an additional 2,848,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,144,000 after buying an additional 107,041 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $85.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

