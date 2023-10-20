Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,976,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ILCB opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $755.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

