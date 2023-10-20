Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,999,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $45.78 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

