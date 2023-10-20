Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth $104,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,113 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMS opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.31.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

