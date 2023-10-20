Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $237,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,043.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $237,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,390 shares of company stock worth $5,650,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEX

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.