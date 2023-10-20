Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.66. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

