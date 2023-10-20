Fifth Third Bancorp Has $30,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VMware were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VMware by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,473 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of VMware by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,022,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of VMware by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,809 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $150.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.22. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

