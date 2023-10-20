Fifth Third Bancorp Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 834.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

STVN stock opened at €33.45 ($35.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.12 and its 200-day moving average is €29.99. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €13.71 ($14.43) and a twelve month high of €36.30 ($38.21).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). The company had revenue of €277.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €275.39 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 14.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Stevanato Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €33.63 ($35.39).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

