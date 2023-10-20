Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $46,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 14.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after acquiring an additional 72,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,004.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,449. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ERII

Energy Recovery Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.