Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

FITB stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

