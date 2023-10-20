Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 575 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after buying an additional 5,107,608 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 438.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,736,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,187,000 after buying an additional 3,043,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after buying an additional 2,692,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,816,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,344,000 after buying an additional 2,358,255 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $25.76 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 33,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,916 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

