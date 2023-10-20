Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,179 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

RWR stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

