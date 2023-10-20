Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,460 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWB. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 421.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39.

