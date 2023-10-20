Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 231 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 592 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 490,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $32,419.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,876.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $32,419.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,876.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,366. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA opened at $67.33 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

