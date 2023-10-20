Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,690 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,573,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,492,000 after acquiring an additional 974,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $44.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Truist Financial started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

