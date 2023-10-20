Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Embraer were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.4% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 63,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 58,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Embraer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

