Financial Comparison: Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) and 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) and 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.8% of Direct Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and 4imprint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.75% 25.32% 1.89% 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 4imprint Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Direct Digital and 4imprint Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Direct Digital presently has a consensus target price of $6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 170.18%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than 4imprint Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and 4imprint Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $88.04 million 0.41 $4.17 million $0.06 42.67 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than 4imprint Group.

Summary

Direct Digital beats 4imprint Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, and other sectors with a focus on small and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About 4imprint Group

(Get Free Report)

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands. 4imprint Group plc was formerly known as Bemrose Corporation Public Limited Company and changed its name to 4imprint Group plc in August 2000. The company was incorporated in 1921 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.