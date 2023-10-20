First American Trust FSB Buys New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.33.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $421.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $118.87 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.