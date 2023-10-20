First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Trading 3.7% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.27. 5,957,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 9,044,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

About First Horizon

Get Free Report

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

