First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

